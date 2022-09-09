Salvation Army announces holiday schedules, new quarters receive landscape donation

SOUTH WAVERLY — A recent donation to the Salvation Army from a noted area landscaper has brightened up the front of the new Salvation Army complex and church. Now operating daily from its new location at 351 Fulton St., Sayre, the address is the same as the former South Waverly Crossroads Church.
The holly shrubbery donation was planted by Robinson Landscaping, a well-known landscaping business in Milan, Pa. The new shrubs give a new, fresh appearance to the front of the Church and will be green all year round. Hopefully the Holly bushes will produce red berries in time for Christmas. The Salvation Army thanks Robinson Landscaping for the special shrubs and installation donation with special thanks to Mallory Robinson, daughter of the owner.
Following the purchase and many renovations, the Army’s new location in South Waverly has been blessed. The building offers those in need larger quarters and a welcoming, well-stocked soup kitchen and food pantry. Also new is the church sanctuary for weekly worship services.
Church programs include: Sunday school every Sunday at 10 a.m. for all ages followed by worship services that begin at 11 a.m. for adults. Women’s Bible study is held the first and third Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m., while children’s music programming is held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. Dinner and homework assistance is provided for the children.
A new, expanded food pantry and soup kitchen thrive thanks to the dedicated work of volunteers, donors and area food stores that donate weekly.
This new building has been a long time coming and was desperately needed. A dream that was years in the making, there is still a long way to go to complete the total renovation needed at this new location. However, most importantly for now the soup kitchen and food pantry is top shelf with many new appliances. The Army Corps is serving those in need daily and offer free breakfast two days a week every Tuesday and Friday 9 — 10 a.m. A free supper is offered the first and third Monday of each month.
Tuesdays and Fridays there are free groceries distributed 9 — 10 a.m. in the rear parking lot, which desperately needs some blacktopping (but for now is sufficient). The food pantry is open every Tuesday through Friday.
A Thanksgiving community dinner will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 4 p.m. until all food is gone in the new soup kitchen location.
Christmas is just around the corner and the sign up dates for Christmas kids are: Nov. 7-8 from 9 a.m. — noon and 1 — 4 p.m., Nov. 9 and 21 from 1 — 4 p.m. and 5 — 7 p.m., Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. – noon. No appointment is necessary for Christmas sign ups.
The Red Kettle Campaign will be held Nov. 10 through Dec. 24. Consider being a bell ringer this year. The Red Kettle funds stay in the local community and help assist neighbors in need.
The success of The Salvation Army depends on community generosity and compassion for those in need. Community support allows the ability to offer hope to the unfortunate. The Corps ministry emphasizes preaching the Gospel, disseminating Christian truths, supplying basic human necessities, providing personal counseling and undertaking spiritual and moral regeneration and physical rehabilitation of all persons in need regardless of race, color, creed, sex or age.
For information on support, Christmas toy and/or food assistance or for spiritual needs, call (570) 888-2153 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
