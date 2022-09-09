Salvation Army announces holiday schedules, new quarters receive landscape donation

Major Christina Ramirez admires the new Holly bush shrubs donated by Robinson Landscaping, Milan, Pa. The Army Corps is getting ready for its busy holiday season that officially kicks of with The Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday, Nov. 10.

 Photo Provided

SOUTH WAVERLY — A recent donation to the Salvation Army from a noted area landscaper has brightened up the front of the new Salvation Army complex and church. Now operating daily from its new location at 351 Fulton St., Sayre, the address is the same as the former South Waverly Crossroads Church.

The holly shrubbery donation was planted by Robinson Landscaping, a well-known landscaping business in Milan, Pa. The new shrubs give a new, fresh appearance to the front of the Church and will be green all year round. Hopefully the Holly bushes will produce red berries in time for Christmas. The Salvation Army thanks Robinson Landscaping for the special shrubs and installation donation with special thanks to Mallory Robinson, daughter of the owner.