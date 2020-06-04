TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Salvation Army held a food drive for any local residents in need of Bradford and Sullivan County at the Towanda Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 150 families received non-perishables, frozen dinners, breakfast items and produce at the drive.
Towanda Salvation Army case worker George Dunn said at the drive that since the COVID-19 pandemic has begun she has been inundated with people in need of help that society has failed.
“I get a lot of phone calls saying ‘I don’t know if I should put food on the table or pay my bills.’ Some of them have not had income since the coronavirus has happened. They have no income, stimulus check, anything,” she said. “They’re only eating one time a day.”
As Bradford and Sullivan counties quickly work their way back to business as usual, Dunn fears that, while businesses may be open, the effects of the pandemic and corresponding depression will last even after the pandemic subsides.
Currently, Dunn is working on transitioning her clients in need of food and money to social services to meet their needs like food, shelter, and clothing. But she fears that due to the bureaucratic nature of applying for government services like unemployment, food stamps, medicaid or welfare that many of her clients in need will fall between the cracks.
“I’m worried. I couldn’t eat once a day,” she said while food was being distributed.
Many of her clients have applied for unemployment or pandemic assistance, but many have been stonewalled either due to a lack of connectivity or power to actually apply for the benefits or unmanageable wait times. She said that some clients have stayed up all night on hold with the unemployment office or have sent dozens of emails with no response.
“The unemployment system, from my point of view, has failed these people,” Dunn stated. “They’re probably going to (not try anymore). It’s going to happen. If I was in their shoes I would throw my hands up and say I’ve had enough.”
In July landlords will be able to evict residents again, along with utility companies being able to shut off essential needs like power and water. Dunn fears that, unless the moratorium is extended, a wave of poverty will hit the area.
If any reader would like to donate to the Salvation Army, one can do so by mailing a check to their location at 105 Main Street in Towanda or the Community Bank in Towanda. Checks should be addressed to the Salvation Army if a general donation is sought or to the Salvation Army with Bradford County in the memo for donations to stay local. Volunteers are also needed.
“In times like this we cannot say no,” Dunn concluded.
June 10 is the last scheduled food drive to be held by the Salvation Army in Towanda. it will be located at the Towanda Elementary School at noon.
