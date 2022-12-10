Salvation Army kettles are a big hit this holiday season

Salvation Army Towanda Service Unit workers Monte Hughey and Cheryl Bair welcome Towanda seniors Logan Lambert and Eliza Fowler as bell ringers. The Towanda students were happy to volunteer their time to help work a Salvation Army kettle at Hurley’s Super Market in Towanda on Thursday. Both students are members of the National Honors Society, as well as several extra curricular activities at Towanda.

 Review Photo/DANTE TERENZIO

TOWANDA – Should you head out to pick up some holiday grocery items at Hurley’s Super Market in Towanda or TOPS Friendly Market in Wysox, chances are you’ll hear a familiar bell ringing.

That jingle, of course, is a volunteer Salvation Army bell ringer occupying a donation kettle.