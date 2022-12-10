Salvation Army kettles are a big hit this holiday season

TOWANDA – Should you head out to pick up some holiday grocery items at Hurley’s Super Market in Towanda or TOPS Friendly Market in Wysox, chances are you’ll hear a familiar bell ringing.
That jingle, of course, is a volunteer Salvation Army bell ringer occupying a donation kettle.
Monte Hughey, who is the kettle coordinator, explained the importance of area residents donating during the holidays. The funds raised kick right back to people in need throughout the area.
“Even right now, we’re getting a lot of inquiries from people who can’t pay their rent or buy gas or buy food,” Hughey said. “A lot of these bills they can’t pay, especially with the way prices are going up these days. It’s very important at this time of the year.”
In order to qualify, folks in need are required to fill out an application form, listing their income, expenses and other background information. Applications can be filled out at the Salvation Army Services Unit at 105 Main Street in Towanda.
“We do a complete background on every applicant, then they are treated accordingly as to what their needs are. We divvy up the funds from there,” said Hughey.
Hughey quickly thanked his side kick, Cheryl Bair, who calls volunteers and sets them up at the kettles.
In addition, Hughey and Bair run a children’s program for a day. So far, approximately 130 kids have applied for assistance this season.
As Hughey mentioned, hard economic times have resulted in a vast amount of applicants, this season in particular.
“A lot of people are applying and so far we’ve done well with the kettles,” Hughey said. “We hand out Christmas dinners to quite a few people who apply. Cargill gives us some turkeys and other things. Whatever people need.”
Excluding Sundays, the kettles have been up and running from noon until 5 p.m. since the day before Thanksgiving and will continue until Christmas Eve.
