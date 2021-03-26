Bradford County’s Children and Youth Services is now being managed by an outside provider.
On Thursday, Bradford County Commissioners approved an agreement with SAM (Service Access and Management) Inc. at a cost of $400,000 for the remaining fiscal year, and then $2.1 million per year over the course of three years.
According to Commissioner Doug McLinko, the county’s anticipates that it will break even on costs under the agreement.
Commissioner Daryl Miller explained that the move was to be able to recruit and retain more employees, while also providing more resources for CYS staff and the services they offer to local families.
One element that will help with the hiring process is that caseworkers hired through SAM Inc. will not be subject to Civil Service, which McLinko called “old and antiquated” and “hampers getting good employees.”
Given SAM Inc.’s reputation, Miller had no doubts that the company would be able to bring in quality workers.
Currently, he said there are around 10 vacancies that have to be filled within CYS.
“This is going to give us another tool to hire people,” McLinko said.
Another benefit that commissioners noted was evidence that SAM Inc. would be able to reduce out-of-home placements, which can put an additional strain on county tax dollars.
“We only want to make it better and serve those families and children and, quite frankly, do the best job we can while keeping them in the home where they belong,” said McLinko.
The county first contracted with SAM Inc., effective Nov. 1, to carry out an assessment to see how they could improve CYS services at a cost of $5,000. Earlier this month, the commissioners moved forward with the process of seeking outside management and advertised for proposals.
SAM Inc., which was founded in Berks County more than 20 years ago, now serves 60 counties in Pennsylvania, according to its website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.