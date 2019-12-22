Santa’s reindeer have once again received a clean bill of health and are ready to take to the sky Christmas Eve, according to Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding.
He and State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer last week at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to announce that the reindeer had been checked out by Alaska State Veterinerian Dr. Robert F. Gerlach.
“Not everyone knows what takes place behind the scenes to allow Santa and his nine reindeer to take flight on Christmas Eve,” said Redding. “Thanks to Dr. Brightbill, his counterpart in the North Pole, and Santa’s due diligence, we can expect gifts under the tree Christmas morning.”
Redding noted that certificates of health such as those the reindeer received are required for animals in Pennsylvania before they are taken across state lines to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.
“I’m grateful to Dr. Gerlach for his inspection of these reindeer,” said Brightbill. “According to their certificates, despite one’s glaringly red nose and their magical ability to fly, word is that they’re in extraordinary health!”
