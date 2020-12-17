'Santa's elves' from across Bradford County help T.A.C.O.

The T.A.C.O. (Towanda Area Christian Outreach) Food Pantry recently welcomed donations from three food drives and Hunters Sharing the Harvest.
“Not all of Santa’s elves work in the North Pole,” the organization said in a news release about the donations. “Quite a few of them live in Bradford County and have already taken Christmas to T.A.C.O.”
The pantry benefitted from a food drive organized by Brittany Parks of Anytime Fitness, who “has a heart for giving” and was able to deliver several bags of groceries after her managers gave her permission for her collection.
One hundred fifteen “merry elves” from the Saint Agnes School helped donate other goods raised through the school’s annual Turkey Trot walk/run event. Younger children walked in the gymnasium for around 20 minutes while older students did 35 minutes of exercise outside. Meanwhile, families were encouraged to donate canned and dry goods for T.A.C.O., which volunteers said produced an overwhelming response.
Donations also came from “elves” at the Warren Center Congregational Church, North Orewll Union Church, and Luthers Mills United Methodist Church. In addition, Bruce’s Meat Processing was able to donate 426 pounds of venison.
As volunteers handle the busy month, soon T.A.C.O. will be temporarily closed – from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4, 2021. Eldershare pickup began Wednesday, with the last day on Monday.
The pantry is open to visits from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and volunteers encourage any new clients who fall within the income limits in the Northeast Bradford, Wyalusing or Towanda school districts to come in.
The pantry is located at 1876 Golden Mile Road in Wysox.
Anyone with questions can call (570) 265-4422. People can also visit T.A.C.O. on Facebook for the latest happenings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.