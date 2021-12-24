Christmas is right around the corner and reports out of Hershey are Santa’s reindeer are all ready to go.
Santa was at the Hersheypark Christmas Candylane Wednesday to check on his reindeer and meet with state officials. Santa’s reindeer have been entrusted to Hersheypark Christmas Candylane for pre-flight housing for 25 years.
Gov. Tom Wolf, along with Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill were on hand for the examination.
“I’m excited to announce that Santa’s reindeer are in good health – despite one’s very bright red nose – and ready to deliver toys to the good girls and boys of Pennsylvania tomorrow evening,” Wolf said. I’m grateful to the Department of Agriculture for coordinating to ensure not only a merry Christmas morning across the commonwealth but keep animals in Pennsylvania safe and healthy. All nine reindeer are physically fit and in good spirits, they’re ready to fly this holiday season.”
Redding added, “We can certify Santa’s reindeer are healthy and can safely fly across state lines. Veterinary health inspections are a great preventative measure to ensure animals are healthy and able to travel. We greatly appreciate Santa taking these necessary steps to promote the wellbeing of his reindeer.”
All nine reindeer had previously received clearance to fly to Pennsylvania from the North Pole and were given a certificate of veterinary inspection and permit to ship, a necessity when transporting livestock across state lines and essential when flying them from rooftop to rooftop.
The ZooAmerica team at Hersheypark took great pride in their handling of the reindeer, with Hersheypark Director of Public Relations Quinn Bryner stating, “For 25 years, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane has been the only place in the Northeast to see all nine of Santa’s reindeer up-close during the holiday season. We’re honored that Santa has entrusted our incredible team at ZooAmerica to care for the reindeer inside Hersheypark through Jan. 2 before they return to the North Pole.”
