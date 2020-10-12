SAYRE – The Sayre Area School District is closed today due to a member of the elementary staff testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter sent by Superintendent Jill Daloisio, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is conducting contact tracing using information from the staff member and their schedule and will notify any students or staff members who need to quarantine.
The staff member is currently at home until they are released by a medical professional or the Department of Health.
Meanwhile, school facilities are being cleaned and sanitized.
“The health, safety, and well-being of our school family remains our top priority,” said Daloisio. “Please continue to wear a face covering, practice frequent hand washing, and physical distancing. I know that this news is concerning. Please understand that we have prepared for this and the appropriate steps are being taken by SASD staff and supporting agencies. We will continuously assess the situation, maintain contact with the PA Department of Health, the Rapid Response Team, and keep our school community updated as we receive guidance and additional information. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your building principal. Thank you for your continued support through this difficult time and your continued commitment to the health and safety of our school community. Our thoughts and prayers for a full recovery are with our staff member.”
A special meeting of the Sayre School Board is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight. Information about how to access the meeting via Zoom is available at www.sayresd.org.
