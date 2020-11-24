SASD going virtual next week

As many other local school districts have done recently, the Sayre Area School District will now be going virtual for its four-day week next week as a precautionary measure to offset any potential spread of COVID-19 from holiday get-togethers.
During Monday’s Sayre School Board meeting, Superintendent Jill Daloisio said the administration will be finalizing plans this morning before sending communications out to staff and district families.
“We did a lot of prep work and leg work to get ready for it in the event that we would need to do it, so we’ll fine tune a few things (this) morning and we’ll get that sent out to the entire staff and communicate to families so they have time to prepare for that.”
With the shift to virtual learning, Daloisio noted that there will be no extra-curricular activities or athletics taking place next week.
The district intends to return to in-person instruction Monday, Dec. 7.
