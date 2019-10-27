The Sayre Area School District Athletic Committee is hoping to raise $50,000 to complete a transformation of the high school’s weight room into a fitness center.
According to a press release from the committee, work began on the fitness center over the summer with painting and new flooring in the expanded space. Committee members hope to add additional equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, and stationary bikes, as well as phase out old equipment as money is available.
The project has already received $10,000 from Washington, D.C.-based management consulting company Cobec Consulting to start the project. Cobec CEO and Co-Founder Michael Paul, Chief Talent Officer Kevin Orlandi, and Director of IT and Collaboration Nate Swetland are all alumni of Sayre High School.
“When visiting Sayre, or rather when I come home, it always feels like I never left,” said Orlandi. “That type of family culture and feeling of belongingness are values that Michael and I try to instill into Cobec each and every day. Something I always wanted the opportunity to do is to give back to the community that has given me so much in my life.”
“Cobec feels a lot like my graduating class — we are in this together and everyone has each other’s backs,” said Paul. “My experience at Sayre High School has definitely been influential to Cobec’s culture. As a proud alumnus, I am so glad we could do something to give back.”
The fitness center transformation has also received $2,500 from the Redskin Club, and the committee looks forward to working with other businesses and organizations to help bring the project to completion.
For more information, call district Business Manager Barry Claypool at (570) 888-6121.
