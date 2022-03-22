SAYRE — During the Sayre school board meeting on Monday, the board discussed potential co-op opportunities for sports with Athens Area School District.
Board member Jim Shaw noted that in talking with members of the Athens school board, it has been requested that both boards enter into formal discussions.
However, this late in the year any co-ops will not be able to take effect for the 2022-23 school year.
“Because of PIAA rules, we cannot co-op in football, boys basketball, wrestling, volleyball, softball, and girls track for the 22-23 school year,” said Shaw. “The co-op had to be in for PIAA when the enrollment numbers were sent in.”
Shaw went on to say that Athens is interested in talking about co-ops for the 23-24 school year, which could include discussions on everything except boys basketball, boys wrestling, and girls track.
Shaw made a motion to enter into formal co-op discussions with the AASD board of education.
Board member Felicia Kmetz noted that she is in support of co-ops that sustain opportunities for students that would otherwise be lost, but she does not believe every sport requires a co-op.
“There are sports that field full teams that do exceptionally well and have the numbers,” said Kmetz. “We as a board will have to find the balance of what sports need that opportunity, and what sports are fine as they are.”
Shaw also commented the fact that “when Northeast left (them) high and dry at the eleventh hour on boys soccer, Athens agreed to co-op boys and girls soccer.”
“It was nice of them to do that,” said Shaw.
Board President Pete Quattrini shared his hope that discussions with Athens will include making the two districts equal partners in the co-op.
“I hope they look at co-oping with us, meaning that they’re willing to use our facilities,” said Quattrini.
Shaw assured Quattrini that that would be part of the discussions.
In the end, all board members except for Andrew Hickey voted to approve the formal discussions with Athens.
The next athletics and recreation committee meeting for Sayre was rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 9 in the Sayre high school library.
