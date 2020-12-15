SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District will soon be updating its digital presence with a new website.
During last week’s school board meeting, officials approved the hiring of Kelly Schweiger, who also works as a high school secretary, to build the new website for the cost of $500.
Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio showed off the new website to the school board members during the meeting. She said discussions about the new website began last summer and Schweiger has almost finalized the new website.
Daloisio expects the new site to go live when students return from Christmas break on Jan. 4.
“She has a few more things to build ... but for the most part, I would say it’s 96% ready to roll. She did a lot of the building ahead of time. ... She put a lot of hours into it,” Daloisio said.
“That looks really awesome. It looks like she did a really great job with that,” school board President Pete Quattrini added.
