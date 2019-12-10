SASD unveils publications as part of communications effort

SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District now has three publications to help keep staff, parents, and other district taxpayers updated about what’s going on in the district.
They are part of an effort to address three key deficiencies in the school district — communication, accountability, and morale — as identified by Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio after gathering input from a variety of stakeholders at the start of the school year.
Presenting the work of the communication committee, Daloisio highlighted the Redskin Review, an internal publication for staff members; The Sayre Snapshot, which debuted Monday and was emailed to parents and guardians on the Skyward system; and a yet-to-be-named state of the district-style report that will go out during the middle and at the end of the school year to all taxpayers across the district.
“We’re going to partner with some businesses to put on counters for people to take so they can keep abreast of what is happening in our district,” said Daloisio.
