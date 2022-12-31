Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie Corning Hospital will present “Casino Royale,” the 20th Annual Valentine’s Ball, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Corning Museum of Glass.
As a non-profit health care organization, Guthrie Corning Hospital relies on philanthropy to improve the health of its patients through nationally recognized clinical excellence and compassionate care. Proceeds from the Valentine’s Ball benefit the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center.
The Valentine’s Ball is the hospital’s premier fundraising event, drawing nearly 300 guests each year. Cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres start the evening with a gourmet dinner to follow. Dress to impress as you dance the night away to live entertainment.
Sponsorship opportunities are available now and tickets will be on sale soon. Visit www.guthrie.org/valentinesball for more information or to purchase sponsorships.
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.
