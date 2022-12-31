Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie Corning Hospital will present “Casino Royale,” the 20th Annual Valentine’s Ball, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Corning Museum of Glass.

As a non-profit health care organization, Guthrie Corning Hospital relies on philanthropy to improve the health of its patients through nationally recognized clinical excellence and compassionate care. Proceeds from the Valentine’s Ball benefit the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center.