TOWANDA BOROUGH – First Ward Councilwoman Kayla Saxon announced her departure from the Towanda Borough Council Monday due to a move she is making to the Third Ward.
Saxon was appointed to the First Ward seat in May to replace Keith Long, who had moved outside of the borough. She came into the position with three years of service on the borough’s Parks and Recreation Committee.
In her letter of resignation, Saxon said she hopes to represent the Third Ward one day when the opportunity arises.
For now, she said she will miss the camaraderie of working as part of the borough council to come up with ideas to solve the problems that face the community.
Council President Mark Christini said they are sorry to read her letter, but understand.
The borough is currently accepting letters of interest from First Ward residents who wish to take Saxon’s place. Letters must be submitted to the borough hall before the council’s next meeting on Feb. 1.
The First Ward term expires at the end of this year.
Tax collector
The Towanda Borough Council also appointed Kara Eberlin as its new tax collector, effective Jan. 12.
Eberlin will replace long-time tax collector Mary Ann Harris, who announced her resignation last month, effective Jan. 11, due to health after having served in the role since 2013.
The council officially approved Harris’ resignation on Monday.
“I’d like to thank her for her commitment as tax collector,” said Christini. “We appreciate what she did.”
Eberlin was one of two applicants who applied for the position, although borough Manager Kyle Lane noted that the other applicant could not be considered since they were not a borough resident.
In her letter to the council, Eberlin highlighted 15 years of administrative, financial and customer service experience in the financial services industry.
“I have been responsible for administrative support in a highly complex environment, prepared detailed financial documents, maintained strong client relationships through open and consistent lines of communication,” she said in her letter. “This experience, combined with my technical knowledge in data entry applications such as Excel and other data solutions, would allow for a smooth transition of responsibilities.”
