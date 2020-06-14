SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Departing SRU Elementary Principal Peter Henning received a send-off Thursday in the form of a parade in front of the school he has led over the past three years.
Henning will soon be moving to Oregon, capping off a five-year career with the Athens Area School District that began at Harlan Rowe Middle School.
Reflecting on Henning’s time with the school district during Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Craig Stage said the principal is leaving “an incredible hole to fill on a personal level, a professional level,” as he wished him luck for the future.
“I knew from the beginning you were going to have a positive impact on our district,” Stage continued. “I hope that as you move to Oregon and start your new role, you understand what an impact you have left, not only on SRU but on myself. I’m a better leader knowing you.”
School board member Kathy Jo Minnick also praised Henning for his work over the years.
In turn, Henning praised the “tremendous community” that he’s been able to be a part of, as well as the faculty and staff for making SRU Elementary the “small school making a big impact” that it is today.
“I encourage anyone who wants to see a school that’s making a big impact to come walk through those doors,” Henning said.
Among cherished memories, Henning pointed to the eighth grade dances at Harlan Rowe, doing the Cha Cha Slide with the kids on Fridays, “awesome field trips,” and friendly pranks among the teachers.
During Thursday’s parade, many showed their appreciation for Henning with homemade posters, which they gifted him after the event.
Henning said it was overwhelming to see all of the support and pride on display for SRU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.