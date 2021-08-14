Saying goodbye to the "Voice of the Valley"

“I think he would want to be remembered as a guy who truly embraced the community, truly loved the community and tried his hardest every single day to make it a better place.”
That is how Kevin Carver believes his dad — community leader and radio legend Chuck Carver — would want to be remembered here in the Valley.
The Valley will officially say goodbye to the “Voice of the Valley” on Saturday. Carver, who passed away unexpectedly on June 1, will be honored at a memorial service at the Sayre High School auditorium at 11 a.m.
Carver put together an incredible 44-year career at Choice 102.
After his graduation from Ohio State University, Carver joined the Valley radio station in 1976 and served as an announcer, news director, station manager and general manager for 10 years. In 1986, he joined Todd Bowers, Larry Brown and Peg Croft in purchasing the stations (WATS and WAVR) from Robert Klose.
Carver helped turn The Choice into a Valley institution. During his time, the radio station won more than 100 state and national first place awards for programming excellence for its news, sports, editorials, public affairs, morning team and shows like Scholarship Challenge and Christmas is for Kids.
The legendary broadcaster started Scholarship Challenge in 1980 and hosted every program for the past 40 years. He asked more than 6,300 participants over 31,000 questions during that span. The 24-team high school quiz show has awarded more than $210,000 in prize money to local school districts.
While Carver was undoubtedly a broadcasting icon, his legacy is so much more than that.
Along with Christmas is for Kids, Stuff the Bus and Scholarship Challenge, Carver was also a past president of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Sayre and Athens Rotary Clubs, the Sayre Library Board and the Sayre Business Association. He was also the Chairman of the Valley Energy Board, a member of the New York State Broadcasters Board of Directors, spent time as the Sayre High School Athletic Director while also serving multiple stints on the Sayre School Board.
Carver was also a certified lay minister through the United Methodist Church having preached in more than three dozen area churches.
For his lifelong dedication to the Valley, Carver was named the 2020 WATS/WAVR Individual of the Year — an award he created almost four decades ago.
“Chuck was involved in an awful lot of things ... Chuck always felt this was home even though he moved here in 1976,” said friend and former radio co-host Mike Shaw.
Carver will be remembered by most as the legendary radio broadcaster or a beloved community leader, but to Kevin Carver and his brother Jeff, he was their dad.
“You may have known who he was on the air or when he was preaching at many local churches, but who he truly was was a family man. Family was the most important thing to him, and that again was another important lesson that he taught us,” Kevin said.
“He never once missed one of our basketball games, baseball games, track meets, soccer games, he was there for every single one. No matter how busy he was he was able to never miss those moments — and when you’re 10 or 11 years old, that Little League game between Joe’s Marine and gosh I can’t even remember who some of the teams were, but back then it was everything. It was absolutely everything and he was there every, single time.”
Kevin does remember thinking his dad was a celebrity back in the day, but Chuck quickly shot that theory down.
“I think when I was young, I think I thought that he was like the most famous guy in town,” Kevin said. “One of the things that he then taught us was that that didn’t mean he was better than anyone else or that we got special treatment or anything like that. He wasn’t really a celebrity, people just knew him. He taught us that lesson. We would say like ‘Oh yea, my dad is this,’ And he’d be like ‘That doesn’t mean anything. We’re just regular people.’ He always taught us lessons with lots of things and I thought that was a good one there.”
For Kevin, the relationship with his dad turned from that of father and son to best friends — but he never stopped learning from Chuck.
“He was the best dad. He was funny. He was my best friend and we were able to, when we got older, have that relationship, but also he taught me so much while he was trying to do teachable moments and life lessons and things, but also just with the things that he did,” said Kevin.
“Watching how he interacted with people and just who he was — family was the most important. I think on the outside and you see it, how many meetings he had to go to and how if something happened in the Valley he had to write a story about it. He had to run in and make things happen, and as busy as he always was, he never missed a band competition or the musicals we were in or anything like that. You’d see him all over town. You’d see him doing Christmas is for Kids, you’d see him doing Scholarship Challenge, all of those things, but every single time my mom, my brother and I, we were first and we knew that.”
Chuck may have been born and raised in Ohio, but the Valley ended up being his home.
“From Ohio, and everyone who knew him knew that, right? Through and through, always wearing red, always talking Buckeyes and Reds and all that, but he truly embraced that community. He loved the Valley. He loved the people,” Kevin said.
“I think when he first moved there, if you would have asked him when he was 25 years old, it was just going to be a quick stop and then head back to Ohio and then do bigger things or maybe even make the career a stepping stone, start here and then move to a bigger place. But he truly fell in love with the area, with the people and with the relationships that he formed.”
The decision to move away from the Valley was certainly a difficult one for Chuck and Michele Carver, according to Kevin.
“I think that’s why he never really left until last year and that was so hard for him and so hard for my mom,” Kevin said. “But obviously moving down here to be closer to us and closer to my brother and our families was an easy decision for him. I guess as easy as it could be but it was definitely hard for them.”
The time Chuck got to spend with his sons, their wives and his grandchildren Chase and Jordan was special.
“I’ve said this to a couple people and I truly believe that this is the truth. I think that everyone that knew him would say that he was a happy guy. He lived life to the fullest. He was always having fun. He was happy, but these 15 months that he was down here was the happiest that I have ever seen him,” Kevin said.
“Just being closer to me and Jeff, closer to our wives and closer to our sons, I mean there would be times where something came up and the babysitter couldn’t do it and we’ve got to run here and do this, ‘Can you pick Chase up at school?’ He would always go ‘Oh, let me check my schedule ... of course I can.’ The answer was always yes. Him and Chase were best friends. They were so tight and that’s the hardest. The 15 months that we got and he was so happy, was so awesome but at the same time it was like we were just getting started. That’s the part that’s hard.”
While Shaw was sad to see Chuck and Michele move away from the Valley, he knew how important family was to him.
“He thoroughly enjoyed his time down there. He got to babysit the kids. He got to do things with the kids. Both of the boys have really said how him moving down there that they were happy about it, but they were overly happy now that he passed and they had that opportunity,” Shaw said. “The FaceTime is great, the phone calls are great and the four visits a year are great, but when they’re only 15 minutes or 30 minutes away and you can have dinners at the spur of the moment and you can go and watch all the Ohio State games together ... They are overjoyed that they got to spend that extra time with him that they wouldn’t have if he had not retired from the station and headed South.”
Following his unexpected passing, Carver was honored with hundreds of tributes on Facebook, including one from new Choice 102 owners Dave and Irene Radigan.
“We are so grateful to this man for the opportunity he gave us, the trust he placed in us, and the warm friendship he shared with us. We were not prepared or ready for you to leave us so soon. I had so many things I was looking forward to talking with you about and work on into the future. I will miss our talks, texts, and emails. We miss you already CCC. Thanks for everything,” Dave Radigan wrote.
Shaw said that before his passing, Carver told him that he was happy that the Radigans were continuing the tradition that he built at Choice 102.
“When he left the Valley, he really didn’t want to leave the Valley because he wanted to continue to bring the sports, the news, which was more important to him than the music coming over the airwaves of Choice 102, but in our many conversations that we had after the sale, he was happy that the Radigans got it and he feels that they’ve done a great job,” Shaw said.
The Radigans would welcome many guests the day after Chuck’s passing for a tribute show that Kevin said was special to his family.
“It’s been absolutely overwhelming. That next morning when we turned on the radio and heard the new guys on there with their tribute and they had Todd (Bowers) on and I think they talked for seven hours one morning just memories of him through people in the community. I think Todd was on there for two hours, just non-stop, no commercial breaks telling stories. Hearing that was just so impactful and powerful,” Kevin said.
The outpouring of love and support is something the Carver family will always be grateful for.
“You look on Facebook and you hear the people that we were so close with there that are reaching out, it has been absolutely overwhelming. We started this conversation off with everyone knew my dad, and you knew that he touched a lot of people’s lives but the outpouring of the support that you get back in a difficult time like this (was amazing),” Kevin said.
“Some of the kids who reached out were our teammates from Little League and they’re like ‘Your dad treated me like I was another one of his sons and I learned so much from him.’ Or people that said ‘I had a meeting with your dad about something that was supposed to be a five-minute meeting but we talked about life for an hour afterwards and I will always remember that.’ You hear those things and it’s just so overwhelming.”
