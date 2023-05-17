SAYRE — The Valley community had the chance to adopt animals in need of a home during a special event Saturday afternoon.
SAYRE — The Valley community had the chance to adopt animals in need of a home during a special event Saturday afternoon.
TCC, a Verizon Authorized Retailer, hosted a shelter animal adoption event at 1892 Elmira St.
The event was part of TCC’s Rescues Rock program, “a month-long, in-store pet supply drive for items to deliver to their local animal rescues,” according to TCC.
Supply drives go from May 1 to 31 and items include gently used towels, pet toys, treats, collars, leashes and pet beds.
“We’re here to make the community aware of adopting stray animals,” TCC District Manager Laura Coyle said. “I love animals and they are great support for people.”
TCC District Manager Shauna Fiske stated that she looked forward to the event. She has three dogs and eight cats of her own. Fiske also volunteers at animal shelters throughout the local region.
“This is one of my favorite events that we do because I am an absolute animal lover,” Fiske said. “I’m so excited and hopefully we’ll be able to get some animals adopted.
Animals made an appearance at the event in the hopes of being adopted by attendees. Visitors had the opportunity to meet Loki the cat and Lexi the dog onsite.
“Lexi came to us after she got skunked,” said Maryanne Bell, executive director Bradford County Humane Society. she noted that Lexi started as a shy dog, but was impressed with how social she was with others at the Saturday event.
“I love to get out here and show some of our pets. They get adopted a lot from events like this,” Bell said. “We’re also always looking for volunteers to socialize our animals and get them friendly enough to get adopted.”
BCHS currently has around 15 to 25 dogs, including nine mastiff puppies at its Ulster facility on Route 220, according to Bell. It also currently has around 65 to 80 cats.
BCHS has been a no-kill animal shelter since 2012. Around 600 to 700 animals are moved through the shelter each year. She stated that their most popular service is its return to owner program. Bell added that BCHS has become a go-to place for those who have lost their animals.
“The shelter operates by moving its animals in and out as quickly as possible,” Bell noted.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
