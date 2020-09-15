The Sayre High School announced its Homecoming Court Monday, although the crowning will be done a little differently this year. The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned during a private ceremony on Friday. The queen candidates are, from left, Paige Hayford, Isabella Liguori, Alivia Bentley, Jillian Ressler and Alexa Sitzer. The king candidates are, from left, Zachary Belles, Gavin Rucker, Riley Osborn, Nicholas Bentley and Travis Wibirt.