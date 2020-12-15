SAYRE BOROUGH – Kris Podolinski, Sayre Area resident and third grade teacher, was recently scrolling through Facebook and saw a photo that prompted her to recall what it was like as a child to drive around town with her family in search of Christmas lights.
It got her thinking about the nearest Festival of Lights locations, which branch well out of Bradford County and thought, “why not bring one to the Valley?”
Podolinski created the first Valley Festival of Lights for local residents who can’t make the trip out to see spectacular light displays this year due to COVID-19 or otherwise, and would like to see such a large, free, and family-friendly display a lot closer to home.
Residents of Sayre, Athens and Waverly are encouraged to put their outdoor lights on from 6 to 9 p.m. this weekend starting on Friday.
“This way, everyone knows the perfect time to go out and look at lights,” Podolinksi said.
The community can feel free to post photos of their Christmas displays and street areas to the “Festival of Lights”: Valley Community Event Facebook page so that participants can map out their routes in advance.
The event page had reached almost 400 people as of Monday. Podolinski said that she hopes that the Valley Festival of Lights grows beyond this year and can be a way to promote local businesses and charities in the future.
