SAYRE – The Sayre Area School District is back in session today after a day-long closure due to a positive COVID-19 test among a staff member at H. Austin Snyder Elementary School.
According to Superintendent Jill Daloisio, Monday’s closure enabled state officials time to perform contact tracing while also allowing the district time to prepare to welcome students back safely.
Daloisio said she fielded some questions Monday about why the district closed both the high school and elementary school, which she explained was because both schools share staff.
Any students or staff who were possibly affected by the staff member were being contacted by the Department of Health, with a follow up by the school district, to notify them about quarantining.
Daloisio said the district had issued two rounds of calls to parents over the weekend, and then another round Monday with updates about the situation.
The district also distributed a letter detailing the situation. In it, Daloisio reaffirmed the district’s prioritization on the health and safety of the school family and encouraged people to continue wearing face coverings, practice social distancing, and to wash hands frequently.
“Thank you for your continued support through this difficult time and your continued commitment to the health and safety of our school community,” she said in the letter. “Our thoughts and prayers for a full recovery are with our staff member.”
Because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Daloisio said state officials placed Bradford County in the Susbstantial category for community transmission last Friday, which means the county gained at least 100 new cases in the page seven days or cases had risen by at least 10% in that time period. State officials will be meeting with Bradford County’s superintendents this morning, with more information to be distributed after.
