SAYRE — With the summer coming to an end, Sayre had one last celebration on Saturday before the winter blues roll in.
There was something for all ages at the Sayre Borough End of Summer Celebration with food vendors, local business stands, a video game trailer, bounce houses and even a special visit from iconic animated movie characters.
Kara Cochi, who had went to the event every year since it started, made her way to the celebration at Riverfront Park this year to be apart of the Sayre Area School District’s booth.
“I also watch the band and then I will watch the fireworks,” said Cochi. “It is fun, I like to come visit people and socialize — it is a good time.”
For Ray and Carol Underwood, the celebration was a way to watch their grandchildren play in the Sayre band. Carol said that it was a great first time though they wouldn’t be able to stay for the fireworks.
“We have never been over to this and we decided to see what it is all about,” said Carol.
“We went to the first half of the football game and then brought them over here,” said Ray.
Tyler Crossett has been going to the End of Summer Celebration for a few years and has had a good time each year.
“It is beautiful out here and I think everyone is having a good time,” said Crossett. “I just think that maybe it would be a good time to hang out with family and friends.”
According to Crossett, the Celebration hasn’t changed to much throughout the years except for different people getting to enjoy it.
“My favorite part is to listen to the music and watch fireworks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.