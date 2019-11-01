After around four years of discussion and setting aside some funds preliminarily, the Sayre Borough Council disbanded its Firehouse Committee Wednesday and put an end to exploring the feasibility of eventually bringing two of its fire companies together in one larger station. At least for the time being.
According to borough Manager Dave Jarrett, the committee was formed to explore the idea in case there was ever a need for consolidation. He noted that the two companies impacted by the proposal — Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 1 and Engine Company No. 1 — would have retained their unique identities under such as plan as long as possible.
The borough began looking at properties in 2017 as the process moved forward.
“Earlier this year an opportunity presented itself for an alternate location and we pursued that. But at the end of the day it was just time to end the process,” Jarrett explained. “We’ll continue to operate as we have operated for over 100 years and address issues as they arise. And someday it may come back around again.”
Money that had been previously dedicated to the project will now help in other areas:
- $29,450 for building repairs to the borough hall;
- $10,000 for police building maintenance;
- $10,000 for public works building maintenance;
- And, $20,000 for road repair.
