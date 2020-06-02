Sayre Borough adding extra summer fireworks show for community

SAYRE BOROUGH — This summer, fireworks will be brightening up the sky over Sayre Borough twice.
Recently, as the Sayre Borough Council approved the annual End of Summer Celebration for Aug. 22 in Riverfront Park, members also approved a July 4 fireworks show. Unlike the End of Summer Celebration or past Fourth of July fireworks shows, however, this one will not have a public viewing area. Instead, as borough Manager David Jarrett explained, the fireworks will be launched from a location “that should enable a majority of the households throughout the greater Valley area to see them from their own property.”
Tentatively, the July 4 fireworks show is scheduled for 9:15 p.m., with a soundtrack to be broadcast on 95.3 FM The Bridge.
“The July 4 fireworks display is basically to give our residents and those in the surrounding municipalities something to look forward to,” said Jarrett. “Overall, I think the greater Valley community has worked hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is evident in the number of positive cases throughout the county. The borough also took into consideration that the last few months have been trying for people and similar events have been cancelled in other communities, so when the opportunity presented itself to have a July 4 show, we took advantage of that opportunity.”
Jarrett added that having two fireworks shows will be a one-time occurrence.
With the End of Summer Celebration featuring a variety of family friendly activities, food vendors, and live music, Jarrett said the borough will be keeping an eye on the health situation over the summer and are prepared to either scale back the event or adjust the layout to comply with any new guidance being provided by the state at that time.
The End of Summer Celebration fireworks show are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. and will also have a soundtrack broadcast on 95.3 FM The Bridge.
Adding to the summer festivities, the borough council gave the go-ahead for the William S. Pierce Sayre Summer Concert Series to begin on Wednesday, June 17, marking the event’s 30th year. Smith & Baker will take the bandstand starting at 6:30 p.m.
Traditionally held in Howard Elmer Park with an average attendance around 100 people, Jarrett said the 62,000 square foot park has enough space for people to practice social distancing,
The borough is currently looking for sponsors for each of these events. Those interested can contact the borough office at (570) 888-7730.
