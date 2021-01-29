SAYRE BOROUGH – Sayre Borough Mayor Henry Farley recognized Karen Cooley, who spent more than four decades on the Zoning Hearing Board with a proclamation Wednesday before the borough council.
According to the proclamation, Cooley first joined the Zoning Hearing Board on Aug. 9, 1976. On Aug. 26, 2020, the borough council accepted her resignation from the position with regret.
“She served continuously on the Zoning Hearing Board for 44 years,” Farley said in the proclamation. “ … During her tenure on the Zoning Hearing Board, Karen served longer than any other citizen of the borough and is commended for her unwavering commitment to the board and the borough.”
Due to her longevity, Farley said Cooley helped educate newer members who joined the board as well as the planning commission over the years.
Through the proclamation, Farley, council President Jim Daly, and the council itself congratulated Cooley and wished her the best in retirement.
“The Borough of Sayre expresses its sincere thanks and recognizes Karen for her dedication to our community, always listening carefully to both sides of the hearing and making level-headed decisions following the ordinances of Sayre Borough,” said Farley.
The borough council also took time to recognize Public Works Assistant Foreman Nick Shamot on his 20-year anniversary with the borough.
