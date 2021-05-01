SAYRE — At the Sayre Borough Council meeting on Wednesday night, Mayor Henry Farley proclaimed Sunday to be Bells Across Pennsylvania Day.
“On Sunday night at seven o’clock they’d like people to ring bells — church bells, bells at home, whatever we might have — for three minutes to honor all the people that have worked diligently through the COVID pandemic,” said Farley.
A press release sent out prior to the meeting listed these “hometown heroes” as consisting of “health care workers, emergency medical personnel, firefighters (and) police officers,” as well as “employees of grocery stores, pharmacies, utility workers, and other sustaining businesses who have braved the viral elements.”
At the meeting, the mayor expressed his appreciation of this act and noted that it has now become an annual event.
“I think it’s important to recognize these people,” said Farley, “and it’s the second year that this has been done.”
He noted that this declaration came from state officials. The press release indicated that “elected officials across the Commonwealth” are promoting this “statewide expression of gratitude.”
The release went on the point out the significance of the bell, which “has served as an instrument for expressing communal gratitude, camaraderie, and resolve” since the Revolutionary War.
In other news from the meeting, board member Jessica Meyer inquired about outdoor dining options for restaurants in Sayre this summer.
Borough manager David Jarrett explained that restaurants may have to seek permission from the borough, depending on the space available outside their business.
“If they wanna have it on their sidewalk, that’s fine. If they wanna have it in the street, and they have to close off parking spaces, then they’d need permission from the borough,” said Jarrett.
Meyer noted that a business is interested in having two spaces blocked off, as was done once before for outdoor dining.
“They had a really good time in the fall with the outdoor dining option,” said Meyer.
Jarrett said the answer depends on the extent of the request.
“If they wanna do it for a specific day and time — or date, rather, and time — then we can help them out,” said Jarrett. “If they wanna do it long term, then I think there needs to be a little bit more discussion.”
