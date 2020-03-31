The Sayre Borough Department of Public Works will be offering limited cardboard recycling starting Friday, according to an announcement from the borough.
Residents are asked to place their cardboard at the curb by 7 a.m. Friday morning for collection. A drive-thru collection will also be offered from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Riverfront Park.
The collection of other recyclables will continue to be suspended until further notice.
The borough hall, public works department — including the drop-off recycling center, and Sayre Borough Police Department continue to be closed to the public as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19. Those with questions can contact the borough hall at (570) 888-7739 or email admin@sayreborough.org. Sewer and parking permit payments can be mailed to the borough hall or left in the secure drop box at the rear of the building.
"Residents are encouraged to heed warnings issued by Federal, State, County, and local officials to ensure their health and safety and also take time to check in on your neighbors," borough officials added. "Thank you for your understanding and preserving the health of our community."
