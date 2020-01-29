Sayre Borough police warn of impersonator scam

Those receiving a call from someone claiming to be a Sayre Borough police officer could instead be receiving a call from a scammer, according to police.
In a Facebook post warning the public, the Sayre Borough Police Department said these calls will even produce a caller ID that reads “SAYRE PD.”
“The scammers claim to be a Sayre Borough police officer and state that they have a warrant for your arrest. They ask for personal information such as your Social Security number, bank account information, and your date of birth, etc …” the department explained. “ … The Sayre Borough Police Department will never make such a request and if you get a call from anyone making requests as described above, hang up immediately and do not provide them with any financial or personal information.”
The department added that anyone speaking with someone claiming to be a Sayre Borough police officer can always ask the person for their name and badge number.
Those with questions can call the police department at (570) 888-2233.
