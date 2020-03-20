SAYRE BOROUGH — The Sayre Borough Hall, police department, and public works building will all be closed off from the public beginning Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the borough’s announcement, “Residents are encouraged to heed warnings issued by federal, state, county, and local officials to ensure their health and safety, and also take time to check in on your neighbors.”
Residents can still call the borough hall with questions during normal business hours at (570) 888-7739 or email admin@sayreborough.org. Those needing to make sewer payments can mail them or utilize the secure drop box behind the borough hall.
“Thank you for your understanding and preserving the health of our community,” officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.