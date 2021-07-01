The first payments of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funding have been sent out to 487 qualifying Pennsylvania municipalities this week, Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Wednesday.
In Bradford County, Sayre Borough received $280,827.50 while Troy Township received $85,881.09.
“These funds will be put to great use by communities across Pennsylvania,” Garrity said. “It’s a top priority at Treasury to make sure these payments get into the hands of local leaders quickly and efficiently so they can be used to help address the effects of the pandemic.”
The funding is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act, with $6.15 billion available for pandemic recovery for Pennsylvania counties and municipalities, according to Garrity. The state distributes funding to municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents.
Funding had to be requested through the Department of Community and Economic Development, and can be used to support public health, replace lost public sector revenue, help essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements.
Payments will continue to be made on a rolling basis as municipalities complete the necessary steps, with another allotment of funds to be distributed in about a year’s time.
