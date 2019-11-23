Sayre budget approved for 2020

Sayre Borough will officially be holding property taxes level for a 10th year following approval of its 2020 budget Wednesday.
The budget equals $9,294,142, which represents a $925,345 decrease from the 2019 spending plan. The general fund is valued at $5,294,972 while the sewer fund is valued at $2,558,330.The tax rate will remain at 10.37 mills, and sewer fees will also remain the same at $141 per quarter following a $4 increase heading into 2019.
Speaking after last month’s meeting, borough Manager Dave Jarrett was hopeful that they wouldn’t have to raise property taxes for 2021 as well, although he warned that there could be a chance.
By the time the 2022 budget comes around, Jarrett added, “I think it’s inevitable.”
In her cover letter, Treasurer Liz Fice noted challenges related to increased costs of fuel, pensions, benefits, and landfill fees for the general fund, with the cost of infrastructure projects and debt service providing challenges for the sewer fund.
“We sharpened our pencils and tightened up all general fund expenditures as much as possible without having to cut any services,” Fice wrote. “We have reduced but not eliminated the amount being placed in the Capital Reserve Fund, which allows us to still save for the next capital purchases. The borough manager continues to apply for grant funds, which allow for major purchases or projects to be done using minimal funds of the borough. By doing these things we were able to hold the line and no increases are required this year for our general fund.”
With the $2,558,330 sewer fund, Fice said tightening up expenditures and “an outstanding effort put into the collection of sewer fees” helped offset any increases there.
Fice noted that there were no changes in the UDAG Fund ($240,250), Parking Lot Fund ($100,780), Capital Reserve Fund ($905,465) and Liquid Fuels Fund ($194,345).
