Sayre Borough has cancelled its cardboard recycling collection event scheduled for Saturday in Riverfront Park, borough officials announced Thursday afternoon. This is due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s “Stay At Home” order issued Wednesday.
Officials planned the drive-thru collection along with a cardboard recycling pickup that will still take place Friday morning. Materials are supposed to be to the curbside by 7 a.m.
“We apologize for any inconvenience,” officials said.
