Sayre Christmas Parade to ring in season with COVID considerations

SAYRE – The Sayre Christmas Parade will be bringing holiday cheer to the borough’s downtown next month. However, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, officials are already planning on a longer route so that attendees can spread out.
The parade traditionally makes its way down West Lockhart Street, then Desmond Street, and up West Packer Avenue to Howard Elmer Park. This year, instead of stopping at the park, the parade will continue down South Elmer Avenue to the Madison Street intersection, where the Enterprise Center is located, according to borough Manager David Jarrett.
“We’re going to continue to monitor conditions as we get closer,” he explained. “This isn’t something you can plan in a week, so you have to keep moving as if everything is going to be OK.”
“We’re going to start notifying people next week and see what the feedback is,” he continued. “If it ends up that it’s just the new police car, the fire department and Santa, then that’s what it is going to be. If it’s more, it’s more.”
As an option, Councilwoman Cori Belles suggested holding the event as a reverse parade, in which the floats remain stationary as the people walk or drive by. Jarrett said that idea would depend on how many people are expected to attend.
For those who feel uncomfortable attending, Jarrett said, “We respect that” and reminded the public that video of the event will be posted to the Growing Up in the Valley Facebook page within two days after.
“We know it is a difficult time,” Jarrett said. “We’re telling people to wear a mask, we’re telling people to maintain social distancing as much as possible. That’s one of the reasons why we expanded the route.”
The borough will be reaching out to the community starting next week to gauge interest in participation.
“We’re going to be making adjustments up to 6:30 that night,” Jarrett said. “ … We’re going to be as safe as we can.”
