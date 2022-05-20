SAYRE — Sayre cross country coach and former athletic director Randy Felt voiced his opposition about the recent cross country co-op agreement between Sayre and the Athens Area School District during Monday’s Sayre School Board meeting.
“In my opinion, this decision was made in haste and without the knowledge or the support of the Sayre cross country coaching staff,” Felt said. “Our numbers have been down over the past few years — and this was probably inevitable. However, what I have issue with is, did anyone talk to me or Doug Ault, my assistant, regarding numbers for the upcoming season? No.”
Felt noted that while he does support co-ops for sports when and where they are needed, he felt that it was disrespectful of the school board and administration to not seek his input before co-opting cross country.
“I’ve been coaching cross country for the past 32 years here at Sayre High School,” said Felt. “Doug Ault has been my assistant for 20 of those. But yet, no one feels the need to ask either of us what our numbers look like for the upcoming season, or involve either of us in any discussions.”
According to Felt, he was told he could have the chance to provide input at the athletic committee meeting on May 9.
“Somehow decisions have been made without the coaches input prior to that meeting,” said Felt. “Mr. (high school Principal Dayton) Handrick informed me on March 31 that the board had made the decision to enter into the co-op with Athens. How can this happen six weeks before the meeting where we were to give input?”
Felt noted that when he was athletic director and the district made the decision to co-op soccer with Athens, soccer coach Greg Hughey “was a major part of the decision and was consulted many times throughout the process.”
Felt asked that the board take a step back from the decision to co-op cross country and await the numbers from sign-ups.
“At this point we have enough to meet our minimum numbers,” Felt said. “I am asking that the board please pause moving forward with the co-op. Fall sports sign-ups begin this week; please give us until the end of the school year to see what numbers look like.”
“If we meet our minimum numbers — which would be four for either the boys or the girls team — then the program should stay at Sayre High School,” Felt continued. “If we do not meet the minimum number, then let the co-op proceed.”
