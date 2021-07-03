SAYRE BOROUGH — During their meeting last week the Sayre Borough Council adopted an amendment to the downtown sign ordinance, which Borough Manager David Jarrett says will allow businesses to better catch the eyes of passersby.
“The reason for the change in the sign ordinance was that the previous ordinance didn’t allow for signs to stick out from the building,” said Jarrett. “There were some downtown, but they were grandfathered in.”
Jarrett explained that the change is also part of the larger Sayre Revitalization Initiative, which has an ongoing goal of developing growth in the local economy.
“One of the things that the consultant looked at was different types of signage and did public feedback on it,” said Jarrett. “One of the designs that was overwhelmingly liked was what they call blade signs.”
A blade sign is simply one that sticks out from the building so that it sits perpendicular to the flow of foot and motor traffic.
“The concept is that you’re coming into town — whether you lived here all your life or you’re new here or you’re just coming in to find the business — it’s a lot easier to read signs sticking out from the building than it is ones up against the building,” said Jarrett. “Especially when there’s a tree in front of your business.”
The Zen Den Yoga and Wellness Center on Desmond Street has a blade sign, which Jarrett said was permitted in anticipation for the change in ordinance.
“They have the first official one,” said Jarrett. “They had theirs up technically before the ordinance passed, but the ordinance was originally supposed to be approved in May ... (the council) didn’t see the sense in making her put up a sign to fit that ordinance when the ordinance was going to change anyway.”
According to Jarrett, another change will soon come to Desmond Street later this summer thanks to the revitalization initiative.
“Later this summer you’re going to see the first bump-out,” said Jarrett, which will be installed in front of 1882 on Desmond. “That’ll allow for them to have outdoor dining”
Jarrett said that 70% of the cost for the new bump-out will be covered by state grant money, with the rest being paid by “the cooperative effort between the borough, Guthrie and Bradford County.”
Also adopted during the borough meeting was a resolution to apply for an additional $500,000 in grant funding for the Downtown Streetscape Project.
“So it is likely that if we’re successful with the second grant application that we will have nearly 1.1 million dollars in improvements in downtown Sayre — streetscape improvements, not the investment by the property owners — by this time in 2023,” said Jarrett, “which is very exciting.”
