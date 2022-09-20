SAYRE — A fall event has returned to Sayre Borough that allows residents to have some fun and connect as a community.
The Fourth Annual Fall Festival was held at the Sayre Health Care Center on Keefer Lane.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
SAYRE — A fall event has returned to Sayre Borough that allows residents to have some fun and connect as a community.
The Fourth Annual Fall Festival was held at the Sayre Health Care Center on Keefer Lane.
“We have not done one since the pandemic, so we figured that it’s time to start the ball rolling again,” said event organizer Becky Rae.
She stated that this year was the perfect time to bring back a beloved community gathering. Rae also serves as the center’s activity director.
“I love my job because I get to come to work and have fun by spending time with the residents,” she said. “Residents can enjoy and come out and go shopping because its easy access for them.”
Food trucks served meals to attendees who walked the grounds and participated in yard games and activities. Attendees were also served free donuts and apple cider. Kids played in a bounce house and played games such as large checkers board and a bubble machine. Bingo will featured for the first time at the festival for 25 cents a card.
Dancers from the Prestige Dance Company in Waverly performed on the grounds for attendees. Stacy Schlosser was busy face painting to raise money for the dance company. She stated that it’s a good way to promote fun while helping out local dancers. Schlosser and the company also held a bake sale and lemonade stand during the day.
Various craft vendors displayed their products for attendees to see, appreciate and buy as well. Nannette Worrell sold her many handmade necklaces and bracelets from her crafts brand, Nannette’s Charms. She stated that the event is great for local craft makers like herself to express themselves while engaging with local residents.
The positive reception has organizers hopeful and excited to hold the event next year, Rae stated. Organizers plan to continue holding the event at the end of summer or the beginning of fall.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.