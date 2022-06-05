SAYRE — Two churches have joined together to continue an annual event for Sayre residents at Howard Elmer Park Saturday.
The 8th Annual Parish Park Faire was presented by St. John Lutheran Church and the Church of the Redeemer at the park on a cool day with clear blue skies.
Families gathered to participate in lawn games or check out various craft vendors and food stands. The event featured basket raffles, a baked goods sale, hot dogs, ice cream and chicken dinners. Raffles including a gas grill, a quilt and framed lithographs.
Attendees could also place a prayer item on a prayer net as they prayed with the Revs. Scott Harvey and Melinda Artman.
“The people here have been absolutely amazing and we are lucky this year to have extraordinary weather,” said Artman.
This year marks the first time that St. John Lutheran Church joins Church of the Redeemer as hosts of the event. The park faire was formerly known as the Street Faire, but has since changed its name to reflect the two churches’ involvement, according to organizer Margaret Cole. It originally started as an event by the Church of the Redeemer to raise funds for a new roof.
“Since then, it has morphed into a larger event, but its not about raising funds now,” Cole said. “It’s about being a part of the community, people getting together to have some fun.”
