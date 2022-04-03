Sayre firefighter of 53 years receives honors

SAYRE BOROUGH — A Sayre firefighter who has dedicated 53 years of service to his community was honored on Saturday evening.
Cyril “Cy” Morris, 89, received multiple recognitions at the Annual Sayre Fire Department Banquet at the Sayre Elks Lodge. He received citations and proclamations from Sayre Borough, Bradford County and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“This man has always been there and he’s the one we can always count on,” said Sayre First Assistant Fire Chief Robert Repasky.
He discussed how Morris hoped to be declared the oldest active member of a Pennsylvania fire department. Although the state doesn’t keep records of that nature, Repasky declared that Morris is indeed one of the oldest active members, which received thunderous applause. A certificate of appreciation from the state fire commissioner was given to Morris.
“Your devotion to the health and safety of the citizens of your community is duly noted,” said Repasky.
Morris worked and retired from Ingersoll-Rand in Athens Borough in addition to spending 46 active years with Sayre Engine Company No. 1. He has served a multitude of roles that included lieutenant and captain of the Sayre Fire Police and was second and first vice president of the fire company. He has also been company president since January 1994. One of his many heroics included responding to the 1972 Hurricane Agnes flooding that happened in Athens.
“If anybody is the face of Sayre, it’s Cy Morris,” said Sayre Borough Mayor Henry Farley. “During his decades of service, Cy has responded to thousands of alarms without hesitation no matter the weather or time of day or night.”
He also stated that Morris is a good mentor to many people and is an important part of the fire department’s history. Farley proclaimed that Saturday, April 2, 2022 as Cyril “Cy” Morris Day in Sayre Borough.
“The Borough of Sayre expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude and recognizes Cy for his dedication to the Sayre Fire Department,” he said.
Bradford County Commissioners Daryl Miller and Doug McLinko presented Morris with a recognition on behalf of the county. Miller thanked Morris for his countless sacrifices that often included missing family gatherings and holidays to respond to emergencies. McLinko stated that Morris is a man that makes residents proud of their county.
Morris was a humble man of few words at the banquet. He thanked everyone there and told the commissioners that the room was filled with firefighters who are just as dedicated to their roles as he is.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) also read a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that was signed by the Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-100).
“You are a sterling example of what is most cherished in the traditions of duty, sacrifice and citizenship,” said Pickett.
