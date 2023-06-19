SAYRE – An annual event that draws families to a popular fishing destination returned to Sayre Borough Saturday morning.

The Third Annual Penn-York Valley Kids Fishing Derby was held at Sayre Pond from 8 a.m. to noon. The free event consisted of children ages three to 14 fishing with their parents. There were three specific age groups that included ages three to six, seven to 10, and 11 to 14.

