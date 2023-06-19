SAYRE – An annual event that draws families to a popular fishing destination returned to Sayre Borough Saturday morning.
The Third Annual Penn-York Valley Kids Fishing Derby was held at Sayre Pond from 8 a.m. to noon. The free event consisted of children ages three to 14 fishing with their parents. There were three specific age groups that included ages three to six, seven to 10, and 11 to 14.
Event organizer Kelly McElhaney, stated that this year’s event doubled the number of kids compared to last year’s festivities. Specifically, there were 67 kids registered. She thanked the Sayre Elks Lodge 1148 for sponsoring ice cream sandwiches from Bethie’s Place. She thanked all of the sponsors, especially title sponsor, CVS Health. Other sponsors included the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce and the business associations of Athens, Sayre and Waverly.
Sayre Elks members Mary and Rick Gowan were on scene documenting and measuring that the participating kids caught. Both expressed that the Elks seek to help the community and look out for local youth.
“It’s a chance for children and parents to get out together, it’s especially nice for dads on Father’s Day weekend,” Mary said.
For the full-length story that includes details on the derby’s champions and their winning catches, check out the Tuesday edition of The Daily Review.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.