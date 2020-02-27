Sayre formalizes go-ahead for Guthrie day care

SAYRE BOROUGH — A day care proposed by Guthrie was approved by the Sayre Borough Council Wednesday evening, although the plan that went up for a vote was slightly different than the one presented to the council last month that brought up safety concerns from neighboring residents.
Guthrie has changed its plans so that the day care’s exit will now send traffic onto North Elmer Avenue instead of Bradford Street, as was required for borough council approval, according to council President Jim Daly.
According to plans presented last month, the facility would encompass 15,200 square feet with a fenced in play area and sidewalks. The property would be bordered by North Lehigh Avenue, North Elmer Avenue, and Bradford Street.
Travis Vogell, the project manager with the Guthrie Construction Department, had explained that the exit was planned for Bradford Street because they felt it would be easier for the bus and parent traffic going through the property. However, neighbors said the street is dangerous enough as it is and, with on-street parking on one side, would be too narrow for buses or large trucks needing to make wide turns.
Bradford Street resident Don Hunsinger, who last month said he’s had three vehicles hit in front of his house, returned before the borough council Wednesday to ask if an impact study had been performed for the site.
“With a project like that, it seems that the residents in the neighborhood nearby should know what the impact of a project like that would be. You know, the added vehicles and everything else,” said Hunsinger.
Daly said he was unaware of any and was unsure if that was accounted for in the county approvals that the project received. With that, he referred Hunsinger to Code Enforcement Officer Chris Kaiden for a definitive answer.
“From our perspective, they met all of the requirements they needed to meet to advance with the project,” Daly added.
In response to the traffic concerns of the area, including a reported crash on Sunday, the borough council approved a 24-hour speed and vehicle machine count on Bradford Street for $500. Another study was approved for South Wilbur Avenue, in the area of the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, in response to the December crash that led to the death of Sayre Historical Society founding member Ken Bracken, as well as multiple vehicle related injuries that have occurred in the are prior, according to Daly.
