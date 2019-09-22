SAYRE — Residents and Valley-goers enjoyed and participated in the Sayre Health Care Center’s fourth annual Fall Fest on Saturday.
Local vendors were at the event for residents to get a chance to shop, along with a classic car show, raffles, food, a bouncy castle for kids, a D.J. and the Jimmy J’s Avian Rescue Center which had live birds for folks to admire.
“It started a year ago as a community event to draw the community in,” said Activity Director Becky Rae. “Something free for the community to do, everything is free. Unless they are buying from the vendors. It’s to help show people the center and a free event to celebrate fall.”
With it being Rae’s first time running the event, it was stressful, but rewarding, according to Rae.
“It is going to be fun, I am excited,” she stated. “I just want to make sure everyone has a good time.
Rae said the events held at the center have become a good way for the residents to get out and have fun.
“It is good for the residents because they can come out and do some shopping, whereas they wouldn’t be able to necessarily otherwise. They can come out and listen to the music and see the community. We have the food truck, so they come out and get some food too.”
