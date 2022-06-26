SAYRE BOROUGH — Anyone interested in showcasing local historical items had the opportunity at the Sayre Historical Society Museum Saturday.
The Sayre Historical Society held its Sayre Heritage Day, which featured multiple photographs and objects relating to the borough’s past. The event was previously called the Railroad Heritage Day, but it was renamed to reflect all aspects of the borough’s history, according to Sayre Mayor Henry Farley. He also serves as SHS secretary and was present to detail the historical significance of each item to attendees.
“We asked people to bring in a piece of Sayre history that they own,” Farley said. “It’s been an interesting day and we had a nice steady crowd of people.”
Various objects included a 1918 Sayre High School yearbook, a bar chip from The Terminal Hotel, a keg from a borough brewery and milk bottles from the former Athens Dairy company in Sayre. A woman even brought in two Lehigh Valley Railroad lanterns that now reside inside the museum.
There were also photographs of the People’s Cooperative Hospital in Sayre that was located across the street from Packer Hospital. Displayed on one table was the hospital’s first annual report from 1910.
“When Dr. Guthrie came here, they didn’t want him to be in charge because he had control of private rooms,” Farley explained. “When he got in charge, the doctors all quit and they opened their own hospital across the street and called it the People’s Hospital.”
Also present was Lyn Doane, a volunteer of the Tioga Point Museum. She was displaying photographs of local historical buildings and discussed the Valley area’s railroad past.
“So many current residents have lived this history and had family in the railroad,” she said. “It’s great that they bring items to us, so that we can preserve this history.”
She also stated that the museum relies on donations and doesn’t take state or municipal money, so more public support is encouraged. Tioga Point Museum is located in Athens’ Spalding Memorial Library-Museum Building.
“People have so many things that they have put away for years and they are finally showing them to the public,” Farley said. “They know we will take care of these delicate materials that have a lot of meaning and sentimental value.”
