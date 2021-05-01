Sayre High graduation heading back to the Bowl

SAYRE — One year after COVID-19 forced the ceremony to be held at Riverfront Park, Sayre High School’s graduation will return to the Lockhart Street Bowl, with this year’s ceremony taking place June 4.
Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said each senior will be given a number of tickets — which has yet to be determined — based on how full the stadium is allowed to be.
“We’re going to fill the Bowl to capacity based on what the governor allowance is,” said Daloisio. “So whether that’s five tickets or 10 tickets per senior, we’re going to maximize that for our kids.”
Daloisio went on to say she believes they will make a final decision in the second week of May in regard to how many tickets will be available.
The ceremony will also be live streamed on the school’s YouTube channel, for anyone who wishes to watch from the comfort of their own homes.
Last year the school held a “drive-in theater” style graduation in Riverfront Park due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Daloisio, the move back to the Lockhart Street Bowl marks a return of local tradition.
“We want to provide that tradition to the families, the community, and the seniors most (of all),” said Daloisio. “We’re going to do that with the allowable accommodations that are in place.”
