Sayre High School throws third annual Fall Extravaganza

SAYRE — Sayre High School’s Future Business Leaders of America members were busy on Saturday helping run their third annual Fall Extravaganza.
The event, which has been held at two different locations previously, saw it’s first year at the High School gym and is set to be held there every year moving forward, according to event organizer Kelly Stedge.
Vendors came to the event with goods to sell and students helped them set up their booths and carry product.
“It went well — we are considering this our rebuild year,” stated Stedge. “We have had to change the venue and the month a couple times, but this is our permanent spot and permanent month going forward. This is something we can now start building on every year to make it bigger and better.”
The transition to the gym made for a better atmosphere for the event and students, according to Stedge.
“This is the home of the FBLA, so instead of moving it off site, it is always best to have everything here,” she said. “This is where the students are comfortable and the students have been absolutely awesome. They came last night and helped us tape things off. They took shifts today working tables. They unloaded all the vehicles this year and are reloading vehicles.”
The event helps the FBLA group raise funds for travel expenses that come from winning competitions and in the event’s first year, the FBLA raised over $3,000 towards those expenses.
“The kids are awesome, they all have really positive attitudes. They are very community minded and I think when we make them work as part of the event, it is better because they get it. They are not just getting a whole bunch of monetary award out of it without work — it is kind of like a job. They all had to clock in for their hours and clock out. They show up, if we say 7’o clock, they are here at 7.”
For Stedge, the event is encouraging because the students are so active and driven to see the event succeed.
“That is what we need our kids to be. I think these kids are really the epitome of what kids in society should be like — contributing members of society.”
