SAYRE BOROUGH — The Sayre Historical Society held its annual dinner to preview a busy summer full of educational events at the Sayre High School on Tuesday evening.
“It’s just kind of a nice way to get the community up to speed about what our schedule is going to be and to give some recognition of the board of directors,” said Sayre Historical Society President Ted Pinkard during the event. “It’s a nice social thing, it actually helps raise a little bit of money for the museum. We could always use a few bucks here and there to keep the lights on.”
Pinkard said the annual dinner that included a PowerPoint presentation from Chemung, New York Historian Mary Ellen Kunst on the Junction Canal had better turnout than expected.
The schedule of events for 2020 includes the re-opening of the museum on April 4 which will boast their new rotating exhibit Downtown: A History of Sayre’s Business Community. Also included will be an antique appraisal on May 16, the Railroad Heritage Day on June 27, Genealogy program on July 25 and more.
“People from all over come down, it’s a very popular event,” Pinkard said of the Railroad Heritage Day. “Sayre wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the railroads.”
