Sayre Historical Society holds Annual Meeting

Dignitaries that attended the Sayre Historical Society annual meeting: seated is Robert Sayre (Jim Nobles); standing from left are Ruth Fish (Patti Meredith), Asa Packer (Ron Cole), Dr. Donald Guthrie (Aaron Dickson) and Mary Packer Cummings (Cindy Holdridge).

 Photo provided by the Sayre Historical Society

SAYRE – The Sayre Historical Society held its annual meeting on Saturday, March 18, at the Sayre Elks Club.

Society President Mary Lou Palmer called the meeting to order and gave an overview of society progress over the past year. She further reported that there were 630 signed in visitors at the museum in 2022 from 18 states and two foreign countries. Palmer then presented on the events at the museum throughout the year.