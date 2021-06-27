SAYRE — The Sayre Historical Society hosted its annual Railroad Heritage Day on Saturday, June 26, at the Sayre Historical Society Museum.
The museum held tours for hours and hosted a model train car sale from the estate of the late Gary Severn. Gary’s sister, Mary Lou Palmer donated items from Gary’s lifelong collection to be sold to benefit the Sayre Historical Society.
“It has been a phenomenally busy day and I would say we have had a couple hundred people come visit today which is really good,” Henry Farley, Secretary of the Sayre Historical Board said. “We were nervous and were not sure what was going to happen and we just wanted to get a feel for what our season would be like but so far so good and we are really happy with it.”
Farley spoke about how much it means to him that the museum is fully operating again and how tough times were during the pandemic.
“One thing that people realize is that museums and libraries were shut down during the pandemic and we had no source of income and that really hurt us,” Farley said. “We thrive on what people come in and spend on us so we are very glad to be back.”
Farley spoke about the Sayre Historical Society’s plans for the rest of the summer.
“On July 7, we have an afternoon concert on the lawn featuring a band featuring a band called Ride the Rails, and in August we are having an antique appraisal day and then have a trunk auction in the parking lot,” Farley said. “We have our year planned out which is good but we are just taking everything one day at a time.”
The Sayre Historical Society Museum is located on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. For more information on upcoming events call (570) 882-8221 or visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook.
