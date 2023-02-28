SAYRE — On Saturday, March 18, the Sayre Historical Society will holds its annual meeting at the Sayre Elks. This is an opportunity for members and the community to hear the successes of the society for the past year.
The meeting will be followed by a sandwich buffet lunch and program. Visiting the society for the program will be Robert Sayre, Mary Packer Cummings, Dr. Donald Guthrie, Capt. Ruth Fish of the World War I and II Canteens and Asa Packer. These special visitors portrayed by local residents will tell you how they were a part of the history of Sayre Borough.
