Sayre Historical Society to hold Railroad Heritage Day

SAYRE — On Saturday, June 26, the Sayre Historical Society will hold its annual Railroad Heritage Day.
The event is scaled down a bit this year since the society is just reentering the open world after an eighteen-month shut down. The day will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. The museum will be open for tours and this is a great time to being children to teach them the story of railroading in Sayre. The museum has two functioning model train layouts one of which is a depiction of Sayre in the early days that brings back memories about the town in the days of the Lehigh Valley Railroad.
There will also be a continuation of the model train car sale from the estate of the late Gary Severn. Gary’s sister Mary Lou Palmer donated many items form Gary’s lifelong collection to be sold to benefit the Sayre Historical Society. At the event June 26, model train cars, lanterns and firetrucks from Gary’s collection will be offered for sale on the front lawn of the museum.
The Sayre Business Association will be holding their annual Street Fair on Desmond Street on June 26 as well so there will be plenty to do in downtown Sayre that day to entertain families.
The Sayre Historical Society Museum is located on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. For more information call (570) 882-8221 or visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook.
The Sayre Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, The Bradford County United Way, and the generous support of the members of the Sayre Historical Society.
