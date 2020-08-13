The Board of Trustees of the Sayre Historical Society has decided to open the museum located at 103 S. Lehigh Avenue in Sayre by appointment only. All tours will be scheduled on Saturdays beginning Aug. 15. The process for scheduling a tour will be to call the museum at (570) 888-8221. The answering machine will intercept your call. Please leave a message on the machine and someone will call you back between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily to schedule your tour.
Due to coronavirus restrictions tour groups will be limited to five people and only one group at a time will be allowed in the museum. Social distancing and face masks will be required by all participants in a tour. The rotating exhibit this year is “Downtown: A history of Sayre’s business community.”
The museum is located in the historic Lehigh Valley Railroad Passenger Station built in 1881. The Sayre Historical Society is funded in part by the Bradford County United Way and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
